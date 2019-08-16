Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We are comparing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 420.08 N/A -0.77 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.82 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 6.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.