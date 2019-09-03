Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 374.93 N/A -0.77 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.06 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.