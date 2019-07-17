Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 465.55 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 35.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 9.35%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.