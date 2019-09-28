Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 346,070,165.90% -44.4% -37.2% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,095,867,064.34% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 33.8% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.