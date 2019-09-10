Comparison of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.35 N/A -0.77 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.94 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, which is potential 42.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 89.2%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.