Comparison of Aqua America Inc. (WTR) and Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Since Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) and Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) are part of the Water Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America Inc. 40 11.33 N/A 0.89 47.40 Middlesex Water Company 59 7.75 N/A 2.08 30.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aqua America Inc. and Middlesex Water Company. Middlesex Water Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aqua America Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aqua America Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Middlesex Water Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 2.3% Middlesex Water Company 0.00% 14% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that Aqua America Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Middlesex Water Company is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aqua America Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Middlesex Water Company is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aqua America Inc. and Middlesex Water Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Middlesex Water Company 0 0 1 3.00

Aqua America Inc. has a 1.31% upside potential and an average price target of $45. Competitively the average price target of Middlesex Water Company is $66, which is potential 3.68% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Middlesex Water Company is looking more favorable than Aqua America Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.4% of Aqua America Inc. shares and 58% of Middlesex Water Company shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aqua America Inc. shares. Comparatively, Middlesex Water Company has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua America Inc. 2.72% 2.67% 8.65% 22.23% 14.81% 22.7% Middlesex Water Company 2.98% 5.51% 10.36% 15.04% 42.41% 17.39%

For the past year Aqua America Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Middlesex Water Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Middlesex Water Company beats Aqua America Inc.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also operates regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.