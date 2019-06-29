Comparison of Aqua America Inc. (WTR) and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) and Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) are two firms in the Water Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America Inc. 37 10.56 N/A 0.89 44.00 Cadiz Inc. 10 687.08 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aqua America Inc. and Cadiz Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 2.3% Cadiz Inc. 0.00% 34.3% -38%

Volatility and Risk

Aqua America Inc.’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cadiz Inc. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aqua America Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cadiz Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Cadiz Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aqua America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aqua America Inc. and Cadiz Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cadiz Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aqua America Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 2.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Aqua America Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78% of Cadiz Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Aqua America Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cadiz Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua America Inc. 4.34% 6.74% 8.59% 17.54% 13.69% 13.89% Cadiz Inc. 4% 9.46% 7.36% -2.83% -16.8% 3.4%

For the past year Aqua America Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cadiz Inc.

Summary

Aqua America Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cadiz Inc.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.