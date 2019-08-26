Comparison of Aqua America Inc. (WTR) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) are two firms in the Water Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America Inc. 39 11.01 N/A 0.89 47.40 American States Water Company 74 7.08 N/A 1.78 43.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aqua America Inc. and American States Water Company. American States Water Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua America Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Aqua America Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of American States Water Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 2.3% American States Water Company 0.00% 11.9% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aqua America Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. American States Water Company’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aqua America Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor American States Water Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. American States Water Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aqua America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aqua America Inc. and American States Water Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American States Water Company 2 0 0 1.00

Aqua America Inc. has a 1.22% upside potential and an average price target of $44. Meanwhile, American States Water Company’s average price target is $57, while its potential downside is -35.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aqua America Inc. is looking more favorable than American States Water Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aqua America Inc. and American States Water Company are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 74.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Aqua America Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, American States Water Company has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua America Inc. 2.72% 2.67% 8.65% 22.23% 14.81% 22.7% American States Water Company 1.07% 4.15% 10.34% 17.74% 29.79% 15.56%

For the past year Aqua America Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American States Water Company.

Summary

American States Water Company beats Aqua America Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.