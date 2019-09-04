Comparison of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 155.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.