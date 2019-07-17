Comparison of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6.83, while its potential upside is 138.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.