Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

This is a contrast between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 18 1765.14 N/A -0.53 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 145.04% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.