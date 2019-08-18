Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1233.49 N/A -0.53 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and TrovaGene Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. TrovaGene Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 35.05%. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 569.86% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.