Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1536.53 N/A -0.53 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.44%. Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 78.34% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 34.5%. Insiders owned 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.