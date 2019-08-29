Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1230.46 N/A -0.53 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptorum Group Limited and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 35.38% for Aptorum Group Limited with consensus price target of $22. Competitively the consensus price target of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 75.44% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 58.9%. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc.