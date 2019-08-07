Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1430.36 N/A -0.53 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 39.89 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptorum Group Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Aptorum Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 16.46% for Aptorum Group Limited with average target price of $22. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 106.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.