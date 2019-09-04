Comparison of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1185.83 N/A -0.53 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited has an average price target of $22, and a 37.16% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 82.93% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 86.3%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.