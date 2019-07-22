Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.05 N/A -1.61 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 78.03 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

26 and 26 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 222.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 2.1% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.