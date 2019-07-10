Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.17 N/A -1.61 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 4.04 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, and a 220.00% upside potential. Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 33.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 25.4% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.