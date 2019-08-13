Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 552.89 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 and a Quick Ratio of 23.4. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 272.67% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus target price of $12. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 64.57%. Based on the data given earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.