Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.64 N/A -1.76 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptinyx Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 271.52% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.