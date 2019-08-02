Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|22.89
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 252.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 2.5%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
