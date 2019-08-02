Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 22.89 N/A -1.76 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 252.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 2.5%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.