Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.76 N/A -1.76 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.57% and an $7 average price target. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,303.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Aptinyx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 10.9% respectively. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.