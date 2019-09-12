Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|30.96
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 194.12%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
