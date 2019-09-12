Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 30.96 N/A -1.76 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 194.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.