Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.32% and an $9.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.