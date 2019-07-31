Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 25.72 N/A -1.61 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 197 11.48 N/A 3.10 63.51

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 214.14%. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 17.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.