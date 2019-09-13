Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.47 N/A -1.76 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 200.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.