Comparison of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 428,575,475.17% -37.5% -35.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 98.30% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.