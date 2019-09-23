Comparison of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 24.3%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.