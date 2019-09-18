Comparison of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -2.19 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.35 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 53.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.