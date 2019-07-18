Comparison of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.33 N/A 1.68 2.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Approach Resources Inc. has a beta of 2.78 and its 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Southwestern Energy Company is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Southwestern Energy Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Approach Resources Inc. and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

Approach Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.4, and a 34.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company’s potential upside is 120.25% and its consensus target price is $5.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Southwestern Energy Company looks more robust than Approach Resources Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Southwestern Energy Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.