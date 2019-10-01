Comparison of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 17 0.32 268.17M 0.95 17.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 22,843,083,652.27% -5% -2.7% Parsley Energy Inc. 1,536,790,830.95% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.07 beta. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. Its rival Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Parsley Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Parsley Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 57.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance while Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.