Comparison of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Since Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.15 N/A -0.31 0.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.50 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Approach Resources Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.07 beta indicates that Approach Resources Inc. is 207.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Lilis Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. was less bearish than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Lilis Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.