Comparison of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Both Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 8.15 3.02

Table 1 highlights Approach Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources Inc.’s 2.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 178.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Approach Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Approach Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Approach Resources Inc. is $0.4, with potential upside of 34.50%. Competitively the consensus price target of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, which is potential 69.82% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. looks more robust than Approach Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Approach Resources Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 0%. About 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Approach Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.