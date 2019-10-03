Comparison of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 76,276,276.28% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,547,112.46% -150.3% -87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.