Comparison of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|7.31M
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|76,276,276.28%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55,547,112.46%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
