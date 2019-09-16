Comparison of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

We are comparing Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.53 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.