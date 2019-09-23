Comparison of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 89.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.