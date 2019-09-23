Comparison of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|253.66
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 89.08%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Applied Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.2% respectively. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.