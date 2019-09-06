Comparison of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 11 0.93 N/A -0.66 0.00 QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.39 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and QuickLogic Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1% QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QuickLogic Corporation’s beta is 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. are 3.1 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor QuickLogic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and QuickLogic Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$11 is Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of QuickLogic Corporation is $0.75, which is potential 114.29% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, QuickLogic Corporation is looking more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares and 12.1% of QuickLogic Corporation shares. Insiders owned 7.6% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares. Competitively, QuickLogic Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13% QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation has weaker performance than Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Summary

QuickLogic Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.