Comparison of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 12 0.79 N/A -0.66 0.00 Analog Devices Inc. 108 6.58 N/A 4.20 27.98

Table 1 highlights Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1% Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Analog Devices Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Analog Devices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Analog Devices Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 21.05%. Competitively the average price target of Analog Devices Inc. is $113.44, which is potential 3.81% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Analog Devices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Analog Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13% Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. had bearish trend while Analog Devices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats Applied Optoelectronics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.