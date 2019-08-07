Comparison of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 42 2.75 N/A 3.57 13.84 Camtek Ltd. 9 2.63 N/A 0.57 17.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Materials Inc. and Camtek Ltd. Camtek Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Applied Materials Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Camtek Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Materials Inc. and Camtek Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 21.6% 15.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta means Applied Materials Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Camtek Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. Its rival Camtek Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. Camtek Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Materials Inc. and Camtek Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Materials Inc. has a 4.04% upside potential and an average target price of $48.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 62.7% of Camtek Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. has stronger performance than Camtek Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Camtek Ltd.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.