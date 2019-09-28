Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We will be comparing the differences between Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.30M 0.10 39.39 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 302,407,516.15% 2.2% 1.7% uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

$7.5 is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 87.97%. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus price target of $76.2, with potential upside of 92.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 78.8%. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats uniQure N.V. on 7 of the 11 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.