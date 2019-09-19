Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39 TrovaGene Inc. 3 21.28 N/A -8.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 97.37% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.