Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Since Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 38.57 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 16.35 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $86.25, which is potential 23.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.