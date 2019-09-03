Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

As Biotechnology companies, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.01 N/A 0.10 39.39 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.30 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 15.49% and its consensus price target is $73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 84.5% respectively. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.