Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.81 beta means Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.