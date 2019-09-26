Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.56 N/A 0.10 39.39 Cellectis S.A. 16 38.29 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellectis S.A. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 87.50% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.1% and 31.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.