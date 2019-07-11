Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 38.57 ArQule Inc. 6 58.83 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -31.58% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.