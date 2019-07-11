Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.47
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|ArQule Inc.
|6
|58.83
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.81 shows that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -31.58% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|ArQule Inc.
|3.11%
|6.78%
|89.76%
|57.89%
|110%
|127.44%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats ArQule Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
