Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We are comparing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 38.57 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.70 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.36% and its consensus target price is $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.