Comparison of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We are comparing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.50
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|23.70
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility and Risk
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.36% and its consensus target price is $75.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
