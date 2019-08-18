Comparison of Appian Corporation (APPN) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

This is a contrast between Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 36 15.99 N/A -0.91 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Appian Corporation’s downside potential is -31.14% at a $41 consensus target price. On the other hand, Nuance Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 31.66% and its consensus target price is $22. The results provided earlier shows that Nuance Communications Inc. appears more favorable than Appian Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 92.1% respectively. 1% are Appian Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Appian Corporation has stronger performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.