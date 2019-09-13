Comparison of Appian Corporation (APPN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 39 12.93 N/A -0.91 0.00 Intuit Inc. 262 10.32 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Appian Corporation and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Appian Corporation and Intuit Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

$41 is Appian Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.88%. On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential upside is 8.72% and its consensus target price is $292.63. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intuit Inc. seems more appealing than Appian Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares and 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Appian Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Appian Corporation was more bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.