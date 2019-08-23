Comparison of Appian Corporation (APPN) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian Corporation 37 16.17 N/A -0.91 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Appian Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Appian Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Appian Corporation. Its rival Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Appian Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -31.94% for Appian Corporation with average target price of $41. Competitively Aurora Mobile Limited has an average target price of $9.7, with potential upside of 155.26%. Based on the results given earlier, Aurora Mobile Limited is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Appian Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 13.9% respectively. Appian Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Appian Corporation had bullish trend while Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aurora Mobile Limited beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.